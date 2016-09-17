Firefighters extinguish grass fire at Kentville

A GRASS fire at Kentville is now under control, which started late Saturday afternoon.

The fire at Turpin and Kirkwood Rds, Kentville was called into firefighters just after 5pm.

Two Lockyer Waters Rural Fire Brigade vehicles attended the fire, which was burning through vacant grassland.

No homes, nor the adjacent school, were threatened by the blaze.

A QFES spokesperson said it was unknown yet how the fire started.