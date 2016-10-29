30°
Fire burns over 1000 acres near Buaraba South

Ali Kuchel
29th Oct 2016 8:10 PM

ABOUT 500 hectares (1235 acres) of land has been burned at a fire in Bauraba South.

The fire which started at Palm Tree Drv and Seventeen Mile Rd was alerted to Queensland Fire and Emergency services at 1.45pm today (Saturday).

Currently, there are 15 appliances on scene fighting the fire, which is believed to have come under control.

A QFES spokesperson said fire-fighting trucks were put in place to ensure structural protection in the area.

Topics:  buaraba south fire qfes

