Finding a local solutions for local agricultural needs

Lachlan McIvor | 15th Oct 2016 12:12 PM
ALL ROSEY: Janne Dipple is excited to spearhead new agriculture projects in the Lockyer Valley.
ALL ROSEY: Janne Dipple is excited to spearhead new agriculture projects in the Lockyer Valley. Lachlan McIvor

HAVING lived in the Lockyer Valley for two decades, Janne Dipple has a deep-rooted connection to the area and will now play an important role in improving the region's agriculture.

The Queensland Agriculture Workforce Network is an industry-led rural jobs and skills initiative funded by the Queensland Government which started in February of this year and will run to March 2018.

Ms Dipple is one of seven Agriculture Workforce Officers based in the state's major farming regions and will be responsible for Southern Queensland.

Being able to have an impact close to home was a major pull towards the new role.

"I've lived in the Lockyer Valley close on 20 years and my husband and I have a vegetable farm,” Ms Dipple said.

"So I've got a strong connection to the area and agriculture and horticulture production.

"My region I look after is from Beaudesert out to the western border of Queensland so it also involves a lot of other communities.”

In her role, Ms Dipple is committed to linking employers to government or community initiatives to help them train staff or find the right people they need to take on.

In particular, it's about "finding local solutions to local needs”.

"You might go out and talk to a group of growers and realise, you know what, there are other groups in the area with similar needs,” Ms Dipple said.

"I could then know of a training organisation that is able to assist them or some local community groups that and might be able to help.

"So I'll actually network and foster the relationships.”

The initiative isn't just about the current agricultural producers in the region as it has an eye on the future with aims to improve long term employment opportunities.

"It's a big part of my job to promote agriculture as a legitimate career choice and promote diversity,” Ms Dipple said.

There are several current and upcoming projects within the Lockyer Valley including an education and research facility proposal for the Dwyers Scrub Conservation Park, the 2016 Ag Inspirations Tour and the FarmReady HUB.

Topics:  agriculture southern queensland

Local Janne Dipple's new role has her assisting the region's agriculture.

