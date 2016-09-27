Fighting for Olympic future

GOLDEN GLOVES: Rebels Boxing Club fighter Jesse Jenner has a big future in the ring ahead of him.

BOXING: A young fighter is beginning to make a name for himself in the ring and has big dreams beyond his gym in Walloon.

13-year-old Jesse Jenner has racked up 13 fights, winning seven, and he has his eye on the next Olympic games and beyond.

"My goals are to get to the Olympics first and then if I could get there, try and go professional and go for the world title,” he said.

The young gun has caught the eye since joining the Rebels Boxing Club, bagging sponsors from three local businesses, and has excelled since picking the sport up from his former boxer father just two years ago.

"Dad wanted me to start for fitness but then I really got into it,” Jesse said.

"I was at another gym but we moved here because it could get me further.”

Words from former world champion and Toowoomba born Michael Katsidis, who represented Australia at the 2000 Sydney games, gave Jesse further motivation.

"He told me to keep going if you lose a fight then just learn from it,” he said.

Trainer Robert Sbeghen spent half a decade as a professional fighter and runs the Rebels where he has moulded aspiring brawlers like Jesse for 13 years.

"He's good, very good. He's always improving, he's fought some of the better kids in the state recently,” he said.

"He's won some and he's lost some but he's getting stronger.”

Mr Sbeghen said he had high hopes for his young charge's future.

"The Commonwealth Games is a little bit too early but we'll be looking at the Olympics later on down the track,” he said.

"Next year he'll be competing in the state titles, if he wins, he'll go to the Australian titles and then we'll go from there.”

"He's got a big future.”