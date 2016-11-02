Fernvale's favourite officer wins Adopt-a-Cop of the Year

ADOPT-A-COP of the year for the Southern Region was awarded to Lowood's Constable Stephen Armstrong for his ongoing support and involvement at Fernvale State School.

Principal David Raine said Constable Stephen had been instrumental in the school community, by working with children, offering support, helping build relationships and instilling values in the students.

"He's done a fantastic job at assisting myself and the staff for the two years he's been involved with us and the kids absolutely love him and look forward to when he drops in,” Mr Raine said.

"The relationship he's built with them is wonderful and I think it's fantastic that the school is working in a proactive manner with a member of the Queensland Police to teach and help kids before issues occur,” he said.

The Adopt-a-Cop program aims to support schools by addressing students social and behavioural problems, promoting school values and educating students on topics such as road safety, good behaviour and criminal responsibility.

Const Armstrong said he was pleasantly surprised to receive the award and hoped all schools would introduce the program and have their own Adopt-a-Cop.

"I enjoy going and seeing the kids and teaching them about safety, being kind and so forth; it's a breath of fresh air to be able to pop in and see their smiling faces,” he said.

"It's a great support network to have in both primary and high schools, some kids can do with the encouragement and direction and will listen to someone in uniform.

"We normally allocate days to visit but sometimes I'll even pop down on my day off to help out and just do a bit extra where I can.”

Const Armstrong was pleased to see the Ipswich region allocate an officer to each school and hopes the Adopt-a-Cop program will only continue to grow.