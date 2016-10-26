32°
Fears for midwifery

Tom Threadingham
26th Oct 2016
NATURAL CHOICE: Withcott mother Margret Goodman with her newborn son Daniel and Lockyer Valley midwife Dawn Reid.
NATURAL CHOICE: Withcott mother Margret Goodman with her newborn son Daniel and Lockyer Valley midwife Dawn Reid. Tom Threadingham

HAVING a baby can be one of the most natural experiences a woman can have.

However, a concerning trend has Lockyer Valley midwife Dawn Reid worried for the future of midwifery and normal births.

Mrs Reid said the recent spread of misinformation from the Australian Medical Association Queensland had damaged midwifery and caused fears among women on what should be a natural experience.

She said the information was wrongly pushing for women to move away from midwifery to obstetric care in a medicalised service.

"Women have been having normal births since the beginning of time and they've not had to have anybody there to be able to birth their baby,” she said.

"(But) When you ask women now what happens when you have a baby they say 'I go into hospital and I have an epidural' or 'I go in and the doctor cuts my baby out', which is nuts.”

Mrs Reid said more women were seeking medicalised births and thought their only option was to be in a hospital with a doctor present.

"There's a lot of misinformation in the community and we want to let women know that they can have their babies normally and not to be afraid and that it is a normal process and they can do it,” she said.

She said midwifery was a professional service and one which promoted healthy outcomes for women and their babies.

"We are safe and your outcomes are better having someone you know well one-on-one throughout your pregnancy versus someone you only see once or twice,” she said.

Mrs Reid said midwives were fully trained and had all the necessary medical equipment if needed.

Withcott mother Margret Goodman recently had a home birth with help from Mrs Reid and strongly advocated for more women to choose normal births with help from midwives.

"I'm a nurse and work with doctors in the Toowoomba Base Hospital and I have no fear of doctors or hippy thoughts about birth,” she said.

"Birth is normal and is healthy and shouldn't be medicalised - unless it needs to be.

"With one-on-one midwifery care throughout the whole pregnancy you have that intimate knowledge with your practitioner so you can prevent things.

"I'm aware some women need those medical interventions but the ones that don't, leave them alone.”

Mrs Reid said more needed to be done financially to increase access to midwifery care.

"I'm a private practice midwife and they have to pay me but they do get some Medicare rebates,” she said.

"Women can go public with group practice midwifery but only a small percentage get in and there's a waiting list for that.”

She said studies, including the Cochrane Library review, supported the work of midwifery.

"I would encourage women to get some information, get educated and be aware of their options,” she said.

