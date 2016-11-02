Family Health Clinic is chosen by the people

POPULAR: The Family Health Clinic and Gatton Travel Clinic in Gatton are overjoyed with their two wins from the Lockyer Valley Business Awards.

THE people have spoken, and said the Lockyer Valley's Family Health Clinic in Gatton is one of the top businesses in town.

Voted for by the community, the clinic was then subject to a number of mystery shopper acts to determine the winner for the Lockyer Valley Business Awards.

Practice owner, Mohummed Sultan said over the past 16 years, the clinic had established special relationships with the community.

"We are honoured and humbled to be finalists, but then to win both the

People's Choice awards as well as the Professional, Health and Fitness Award was just amazing,” Dr Sultan said.

"It says that we must be doing something right.”

The clinic has been getting behind the local community, often holding fundraisers, including buy a bale, shave for a cure and pink ribbon day.

Dr Sultan said the awards wouldn't be possible without the entire team at the centre.

"We look forward to continue providing the professional health care you've enjoyed, with the professional touch you've become acustomed to,” Dr Sultan said.