Eye test vital for kids starting school

VITAL: Optometrist Anita Salter is urging parents to get their kid's eyes tested as early as possible, with tests available for little ones as young as three.

WITH many youngsters across the state starting their first ever year of school last week, it's important they have every advantage available to them in order to reach their full potential.

But for some kids there may be issues holding them back that their parents aren't aware even exist.

The Smart Eye Start initiative is encouraging parents to take their children for a full eye examination with an optometrist during their Prep year.

According to Optometry Queensland/Northern Territory (OQNT), who established the program, one-in-five Australian children suffer from an undetected vision problem.

Eyecare Plus Optometrists Gatton owner and optometrist Anita Salter said young children struggle to identify if they have a problem with their vision.

"Kids at that age don't know what they aren't meant to be able to see,” Mrs Salter said.

"So they can't really complain very easily, they don't know that they're meant to see the board or the words aren't meant to look fuzzy.”

Mrs Salter said children who start school with eye issues can often struggle to build a strong foundation on their education.

"If they can't see clearly, they're going to get further and further behind,” she said.

"The Prep year is when they have to learn their letter recognition and if they can't see them correctly, they're not going to recognise them properly.”

Obvious signs of vision problems, such as rubbing eyes, a lack of concentration and clumsiness are not uncommon traits among most five-year-olds but it was better to be safe rather than sorry.

Eye tests for little ones use shapes rather than letters.

"We can test right down to about three years old fairly effectively,” she said.

In her 22 years as an optometrist, Mrs Salter has seen an increase in vision problems among both adults and children as a result of increased exposure to screens in everyday life.

But kids are more likely to feel the effects from staring at their television or tablet for too long.

"If they do too much screen time they might actually end up short sighted which is permanent,” she said.

"Eye tests are covered under Medicare so it's not like it costs anything to bring them in, it really could be an impact for life.”