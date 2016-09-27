Extra extra, read all about the Gatton Star's first delivery boys

OLD NEWS: Daryl Clarke and Owen Yates were the first boys to deliver the Gatton Star.

SIXTY years ago, a 13-year-old boy named Daryl Clarke hopped on his bike and delivered the first Gatton Star newspaper.

Mr Clarke was part of a three man delivery team made up of brothers who would keep the casual job in the family for years to come.

"The run was done by myself, Mervyn Yates and my brother Warren,” Mr Clarke said.

In about 1960 Mervyn's younger brother, 11-year-old Owen Yates, took over.

They recalled how much they were paid for the run.

"I got about about a pound and I think Daryl was paid 10 shillings. The run took about two hours, one afternoon after school a week,” Mr Yates said.

Mr Clarke reminisced how the boys wrangled the 400 plus papers every week.

"I remember the Star papers were light, there wasn't a large content back then and they were hard to throw,” Mr Clarke said.

"The trick was we had a metal carrier that came out of our bikes and we'd hang sugar bags on it, so you could stand the papers up in there.”

Mr Yates chimed in and said "if you got good enough, you could ride down the middle of the road, which was usually dirt and throw paper to both sides of street”.

"I can't believe the Gatton Star is about to turn 60,” Mr Yates said.

"Being a local I appreciate it's been going for so long.”