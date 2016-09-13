Esk races draws great crowd

DESPITE the threatening weather, a healthy crowd turned out for the picturesk races at the weekend.

The highlight of the five races was the Esk Handicap, QTIS three year old maiden which went for $12,000.

Esk Jockey Club Treasurer Carmel Lynch said she was happy the track's ground held up from the little rain they had.

"It's been full fields and really good racing today even with the inclement weather,” she said.

The next Esk Race Day is December 17.