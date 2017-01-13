39°
Esk community garden blooms thanks to working bee

Lachlan Mcivor
| 12th Jan 2017 2:01 PM
TEAM EFFORT: ALARA staff, clients, volunteers and members of the Toogoolawah Men's Shed worked together to bring the garden to life.
TEAM EFFORT: ALARA staff, clients, volunteers and members of the Toogoolawah Men's Shed worked together to bring the garden to life.

A WORKING bee has helped a local organisation who provide support for people with disabilities to bring to fruition their dream of a community garden in Esk.

Thanks to funding received from the Somerset Regional Council and the Lions Club of Esk, ALARA QLD Limited were able to make their plan a reality.

But it also took the commitment and hard work of the community to bring it all together.

Firstly two volunteers and two ALARA clients laid the concrete slab for the garden shed a couple of weeks before Christmas.

Then a few days later ALARA staff, clients, volunteers and members of the Toogoolawah Men's Shed erected the shed, put together three raised garden beds and a wheelbarrow.

ALARA client service co-ordinator Gaylene Smith said the group put in plenty of hard work to get the garden completed.

"Clients, staff and volunteers put in the raised garden beds, newspaper saturated with water as the first layer then rocks and then hay and then the soil,” Mrs Smith said.

"Once this was completed the planting took place.

"Plants were donated by the volunteers.”

Fresh produce from the garden will go towards assisting another local community organisation - Care and Concern.

The idea for the community garden came after the group's funding was cut and they will now be provided with produce from the garden for their care packs.

ALARA assist people in need within the Lowood, Fernvale, Esk and Toogoolawah areas as well as the Ipswich and Lockyer regions.

This support includes assistance with community access, personal care and recreational and leisure support.

