Esk Campfraft to be made safer for workers

IN THE RING: Esk Campdraft former president Jim Kruger with current president Darren Fisher, look over the areana which will undergo upgrades this year.

WORKING conditions at Australia's longest running campdraft are set to get a whole lot safer thanks to some generous funding.

The Esk Campdraft Association has secured $25,000 through the latest round of funding from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund, which will go into a raised platform for a safer workplace.

Association president Darren Fisher said often the club was calling on volunteers to help run cattle during its annual campdraft.

"These days, people with cattle knowledge and handling ability are getting rarer, and we're calling on volunteers all the time,” Mr Fisher said.

"So we're putting people that aren't dealing with cattle every day of the week in a potentially dangerous situation,” he said.

The funding will go towards the raised platform and mechanical gates, to move and separate cattle from the draft into holding yards.

By eliminating workers in the pen, Mr Fisher said the cattle would be calmer and more relaxed.

"Traditionally up to three people would have to go in and cut the beast out, then the other cattle we wanted to re-use would be getting stirred up,” he said.

"We're also introducing better access because at the moment you'd have to jump about three or four fences to get into the draft.

"You ask someone who doesn't know a lot about cattle and they run straight through them.”

Esk Campdraft Association holds its annual competition in May and celebrated 100 years in 2015.

It's not uncommon to have more than 300 competitors and their horses at the competition.

In addition to safer working conditions, the committee plans to erect shade areas for both cattle and workers.

Former president Jim Kruger helped secure the funding and said each year the committee continued to upgrade the 100-year-old facility.

Mr Kruger said over 10 years the club had continued to make improvements.

"We didn't really expect to get a grant before July,” he said.

"The fact we ran the centenary a year and a half ago probably put us in good stead as well.

"We try and put a bit more into the grounds each year so people keep coming back.”

Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington said the association was one Somerset clubs to receive funding in the GCBF round.

"The Esk Campdraft are a great local group whose volunteers work very hard for the community,” Mrs Frecklington said.

"Upgrading cattle yards is always a big job, so it's great they have been able to secure $25,000 in funding to make it possible.”

The Somerset Vision Support group and The Caboonbah Church also received funding.