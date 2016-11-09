35°
News

Erich reveals his secret to longevity

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 9th Nov 2016 11:10 AM
100 YEARS STRONG: Erich Zischke said even at aged 100, he still feels the same.
100 YEARS STRONG: Erich Zischke said even at aged 100, he still feels the same. Francis Witsenhuysen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ERICH Zischke's secret to living a long and healthy life is to "remain calm and stress less”.

The Lockyer Valley local is living proof of his advice, as he celebrated his 100th birthday with friends and loved ones at Laidley's Tabeel Lutheran Home last Thursday.

Mr Zischke said his secret to longevity was to keep moving as much as possible and to not take life too seriously.

"If you're moving a lot, you don't get too stiff,” Mr Zischke laughed.

"Just don't worry about life too much, just keep doing what you have to do.

"Turning one hundred makes no difference to me, I still feel the same as I did as a younger man. All you can really hope for is a good heart and a good stomach.”

Mr Zischke's children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and Lockyer Valley Deputy Mayor Jason Cook joined in the celebrations at Tabeel Lutheran Home by singing Happy Birthday and enjoying morning tea.

Several congratulatory messages were sent to Mr Zischke from Her Majesty The Queen, the Prime Minister of Australia, Governor General, the Premier of Queensland and local MP Ian Rickuss.

Mr Zischke's son Neville said his father had always been in pretty good health.

"He's always had good blood pressure and isn't on any medication, only Telfast,” he said.

"He still actively plays indoor bowls, which he loves.”

Having lived in the Lockyer Valley his entire life, Mr Zischke owned a heavy produce farm in Tent Hill with his wife Elizabeth.

For over 50 years, he was heavily involved in the Gatton Show Society as the chief produce steward.

"Those years on the farm were rewarding,” Mr Zischke said.

"I bought the first Ferguson tractor in Gatton in the 1950s too.”

Mr Zischke's long standing doctor Mohummed Sultan said he was in incredible health for his age.

"Erich's always up for a laugh, so instead of giving him chocolate as a present, we've wrapped up a stethoscope to remind him that chocolate isn't good for him,” Dr Sultan said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  100 years old erich zischke laidley tabeel lutheran aged home

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Jamie's taking a big leap into Movember

Jamie's taking a big leap into Movember

SITTING in the back of an aircraft, 14,000 feet in the sky, Jamie Lupton knows he's with his father.

Revved-up for cause

PURPLE HAZE: Garry Rodgers with his Holden EH ute at the Car, Ute and Bike Show and Shine at the Gatton Showgrounds on Saturday.

The inaugural Car, Ute and Bike Show and Shine.

RSL building doubles as Lowood community hub

SERVICES BASE: The William Patrick building was opened in May at the Lowood RSL.

The new William Patrick building was opened in May.

Students gain rural skills for future jobs

RURAL SKILLS: A total of 55 year 12 students graduated with Certificate II and III in Rural Operations from the Gatton Vocational Education Centre (UQ-GVEC) this year.

STUDENTS seeking careers in agriculture have been given a boost.

Local Partners

Jamie's taking a big leap into Movember

SITTING in the back of an aircraft, 14,000 feet in the sky, Jamie Lupton knows he's with his father.

Erich reveals his secret to longevity

100 YEARS STRONG: Erich Zischke said even at aged 100, he still feels the same.

Erich Zischke turns the big one hundred.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

TOOWOOMBA beauty Noni Janur may not have found love with Richie Strahan on The Bachelor but she did find a best friend.

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

"I think any of us would be happy to take a holiday."

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Julia and Sasha pictured in their winning challenge apartment kitchen in a scene from The Block.

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

Little Mix 'stole' because they thought everything was free

Little Mix were once accused of stealing lamb shanks.

A BIG Home With EVERYTHING You Need!

22 La Vista Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 7 4 3 $729,000

Seldom does a home of this scale and proportion come to market just so perfect for the Big Family to buy and be happy in! This large, two storey cul-de-sac home...

Acreage land in the heart of Middle Ridge - Will Sell Quickly

Lot 4 292 Rowbotham Street, Middle Ridge 4350

Residential Land If you have ever dreamed of finding the perfect block that offered ... Expressions Of...

If you have ever dreamed of finding the perfect block that offered space, views and location, where you where able to create your family's perfect sanctuary, then...

Exceptional Escarpment Land - Going Quickly

Lot 3 292 Rowbotham Street, Middle Ridge 4350

Residential Land With a highly motivated owner demanding a quick sale this is your ... Expressions Of...

With a highly motivated owner demanding a quick sale this is your once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase a brilliant 4,000m2 (1 acre) vacant block in the heart...

Keen To Sell - Moving Overseas!

24 Hansford Road, Meringandan West 4352

House 4 2 14 $1,300,000

This stunning 2014 owner builder family home leaves no stone left unturned! If you're looking for a quality built family home with a shed that you can work out of...

Brand New and Move In Ready!

74 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Looking for space in a house and yard but at a realistic price, then you must check out this recently completed BRAND NEW home in Kleinton. This great Highfields...

The Perfect Sanctuary For A Modern Family

10 Entabeni Drive, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 $495,000

This striking example of contemporary open plan family living, will delight all who inspect as this home is packed with features that will be enjoyed by all.

Showstopper Home On Acreage

38 Carinya Drive, Hodgson Vale 4352

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

Located only minutes from a major shopping centres and great schools, this fantastic 47 square luxury home will take your breath away. Not only has the owners...

Unique Fabulous Property With Heaps To Offer!

7 Glen Eagles Drive, Middle Ridge 4350

House 5 3 3 Offers Over...

Located in the highly sort after Domain Estate, this large family home has been recently updated with amazing results. A spacious free flowing design boasts...

Enticing Warmth Of This New Build Will Impress

15 Brimblecombe Drive, Middle Ridge 4350

House 5 2 2 $749,000

Showcasing a contemporary aesthetic, this recently completed home has successfully blended natural elements of stone and the warmth of timber against polished...

Old World Charm, Modern World Position!

26 Collier Street, Rangeville 4350

House 5 2 3 Auction

Located in a commanding position in Rangeville where recent high priced sales of both homes and vacant land is the strongest indicator yet this is where home...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!