Emily manages to thrive in real estate role

Lachlan McIvor | 3rd Nov 2016 12:03 PM
YOUNG STAR: Emily Hallas won the Young Manager of the Year Award at the 2016 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.
YOUNG STAR: Emily Hallas won the Young Manager of the Year Award at the 2016 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards. Lachlan McIvor

FOR MANY 22-year-olds finding their calling isn't yet a reality but Emily Hallas is already thriving in the world of realty.

Ms Hallas won the Young Manager of the Year Award at the 2016 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards for her achievements at All Property Real Estate Gatton.

She started a traineeship at All Property towards the end of her schooling and went straight into the business once she graduated in 2011, where she now occupies the role of Office Manager.

"I started in Grade 11, just doing Thursdays and Saturdays and then after school, I had a week of Schoolies and went straight into work basically,” Ms Hallas said.

She soon obtained her Sales Certificate in Real Estate before going on to become a fully licensed Real Estate Agent and Justice of the Peace.

"I'm majority sales agent, so I'm getting listings, doing marketing and just a bit of everything,” she said.

Being nominated for the prize was unexpected and Ms Hallas was humbled to take home the trophy.

"I was pretty stoked actually, it's all pretty crazy,” she said.

"The people that interviewed us during the process were from Toowoomba, they didn't know me from a bar of soap and for them to recognise the work that I do, it was nice.”

Despite her individual efforts being rewarded, she preferred to share the spotlight.

"I'm happy here, I'm pretty lucky I've got a great team around me to support me and you're always learning new things,” Ms Hallas said.

"They're all phenomenal at their jobs, I just help out and learn where I can.”

It was her mother, who works alongside her and has been in the industry since 1999, who introduced her to real estate and Ms Hallas hoped she could carry on that legacy for a long time to come.

"I just thought I'd help her out and grew to love it,” she said.

"I'd love to be here until I die probably, I like it that much so far.”

Emily Hallas is reaping the rewards for her hard work and was named Young Manager of the Year at the 2016 Lockyer Valley Business Awards.

