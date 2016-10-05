Emily has a passion for cattle

YOUTH REPO: Emily Rabone (left) has been selected as a youth ambassador for Herefords Australia, and is pictured with New South Wales ambassador Will Vivers.

PASSIONATE about livestock, Gatton's Emily Rabone has been selected as one of the 2016-17 Herefords Australian Youth Ambassadors.

The 18-year-old is one of five aspiring beef industry leaders selected for the ambassador program.

But Emily never grew up in the cattle industry.

She learned her skills from her mother and auntie, and has since developed her passion for the industry.

Emily now has her own Hereford cattle stud, and is studying agriculture and business in Armidale, which she believes will help her career in the cattle industry.

She was named as the 2015-2016 Queensland Ambassador and is secretary of the Herefords Australia Northern NSW Youth Group

"It's a great privilege to be selected as one of the top five,” Emily said.

The young ambassadors program is open to leaders in the livestock industry aged 18 to 25 and is a year long journey which gives the ambassadors the opportunity to attend the Herefords Australia National Youth Heifer Show, promote the breed, and help organise the semen auctions at the Herefords Australia National Show and Sales.

The program is an initiative designed to engage the next generation of cattle enthusiasts.

She works as a customer support officer for Practical Systems in Armidale and is organising the National Heifer Show in January at Inverell.

Emily plans to work with Hereford breeders in Canada in November, and build upon the idea of a youth exchange developed by Brandon Sykes during a recent visit to Canada.

"I would like to organise a youth forum at either the Dubbo or Wodonga Nationals - it is important for youth to have a voice on industry issues,” she said.

"Junior members will be those serving on the board in 20 years time so it is critical senior members provide support and listen to what they have to say.”

Herefords Australia Youth president Brandon Sykes said the ambassadors were passionate about the breed and its improvement.

"I look forward to the ideas and projects they will share during their term as ambassadors,” Mr Sykes said.