27°
News

Emily has a passion for cattle

Ali Kuchel
| 5th Oct 2016 1:56 PM
YOUTH REPO: Emily Rabone (left) has been selected as a youth ambassador for Herefords Australia, and is pictured with New South Wales ambassador Will Vivers.
YOUTH REPO: Emily Rabone (left) has been selected as a youth ambassador for Herefords Australia, and is pictured with New South Wales ambassador Will Vivers. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

PASSIONATE about livestock, Gatton's Emily Rabone has been selected as one of the 2016-17 Herefords Australian Youth Ambassadors.

The 18-year-old is one of five aspiring beef industry leaders selected for the ambassador program.

But Emily never grew up in the cattle industry.

She learned her skills from her mother and auntie, and has since developed her passion for the industry.

Emily now has her own Hereford cattle stud, and is studying agriculture and business in Armidale, which she believes will help her career in the cattle industry.

She was named as the 2015-2016 Queensland Ambassador and is secretary of the Herefords Australia Northern NSW Youth Group

"It's a great privilege to be selected as one of the top five,” Emily said.

The young ambassadors program is open to leaders in the livestock industry aged 18 to 25 and is a year long journey which gives the ambassadors the opportunity to attend the Herefords Australia National Youth Heifer Show, promote the breed, and help organise the semen auctions at the Herefords Australia National Show and Sales.

The program is an initiative designed to engage the next generation of cattle enthusiasts.

She works as a customer support officer for Practical Systems in Armidale and is organising the National Heifer Show in January at Inverell.

Emily plans to work with Hereford breeders in Canada in November, and build upon the idea of a youth exchange developed by Brandon Sykes during a recent visit to Canada.

"I would like to organise a youth forum at either the Dubbo or Wodonga Nationals - it is important for youth to have a voice on industry issues,” she said.

"Junior members will be those serving on the board in 20 years time so it is critical senior members provide support and listen to what they have to say.”

Herefords Australia Youth president Brandon Sykes said the ambassadors were passionate about the breed and its improvement.

"I look forward to the ideas and projects they will share during their term as ambassadors,” Mr Sykes said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  emily rabone, herefords australia, lockyer valley, youth ambassador

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Emily has a passion for cattle

Emily has a passion for cattle

PASSIONATE about livestock, Gatton's Emily Rabone has been selected as one of the 2016-17 Herefords Australian Youth Ambassadors.

'They can't make me get rid of our dog'

DOG GONE IT: Christie Simpson holding her Maltese Shih Tzu dogs Buddy and Dora, with son Antwon and Golden Retriever Lara and Husky Zeus.

Christie Simpson's excess animal permit hangs in the balance.

The Lockyer Valley Crime car busts 39 people

CRIME BUSTERS: The LVCC Team (from left) Constable Sam Ross, Sergeant Brad Browning, Constable Tom Southall and Constable Monique Porter.

Criminals in the Lockyer Valley be warned, the LVCC are ready.

Pipelines from Wivenhoe to Lockyer dams could help farmers

LET'S TALK: Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington meets with Lockyer Farmers to discuss the impacts on water allocations for farmers.

Farmers call for pipelines from Wivenhoe Dam.

Local Partners

Emily has a passion for cattle

PASSIONATE about livestock, Gatton's Emily Rabone has been selected as one of the 2016-17 Herefords Australian Youth Ambassadors.

Pair tackling the race against cancer in outback rally

ROUGH ROADS: David Anders and Kelly Wilson braved the conditions.

A pair from the Upper Lockyer braved the Mystery Box Rally.

'They can't make me get rid of our dog'

DOG GONE IT: Christie Simpson holding her Maltese Shih Tzu dogs Buddy and Dora, with son Antwon and Golden Retriever Lara and Husky Zeus.

Christie Simpson's excess animal permit hangs in the balance.

The Lockyer Valley Crime car busts 39 people

CRIME BUSTERS: The LVCC Team (from left) Constable Sam Ross, Sergeant Brad Browning, Constable Tom Southall and Constable Monique Porter.

Criminals in the Lockyer Valley be warned, the LVCC are ready.

Pipelines from Wivenhoe to Lockyer dams could help farmers

LET'S TALK: Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington meets with Lockyer Farmers to discuss the impacts on water allocations for farmers.

Farmers call for pipelines from Wivenhoe Dam.

Team J and J hope to raise thousands for Leukaemia Foundation

CRUSADERS: (L-R) Kate Collins, Fairways Tavern Manager Nickki and Gayle Daetz are ready for next months Melbourne Cup Luncheon and fashion parade fund raiser.

Team J and J aim to raise thousands towards a cure for Leukaemia.

Hatton Vale's inspiring young mum

MOTIVATED: At 28, Hatton Vale's Amanda Friend has achieved quite a lot.

Amanda Friend is an inspiration.

Truckies placed in the spotlight at Lights on the Hill

ON BOARD: Daniel Nolan, Flea Nolan, Caitlin Nolan, Ashlea Nolan, Taleah Schimke and Zac Schimke representing Nolan's Transport at the Lights on the Hill event at Burgess Park on Saturday, October 1.

Crowds flocked to honour truckies at the Lights on the Hill event.

CMC Rocks tickets sell out in less than two minutes

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

Plenty of people unhappy with process

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

TIM Burton film has a great cast and will entertain the family, but it doesn't hold up to most of Burton's other work.

CMC Rocks tickets sell out in less than two minutes

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

Plenty of people unhappy with process

Flume leads nominations for 30th annual ARIA Awards

Flume is nominated in 11 categories for the 2016 ARIA Awards.

PRODUCER and musician has already won three Artistan gongs.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

BY all accounts, The Magnificent Seven should have been a slam dunk.

Kim Kardashian Paris robbery sparks scam attacks

Kim Kardashian West

2400% increase in Kim-Kardashian related spam and scams

Actor Ben Stiller has been battling cancer for two years

Ben Stiller has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago at the age of 48.

BEN Stiller was "scared" when diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Bindi Irwin opens up: "You're kind of like my soulmate"

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell open up in the first joint interview.

Bindi Irwin talks about her "soulmate" and whether she is engaged

ATTENTION all downsizers, Inspection of this home is a must!!

21 Hinchliffe Drive (Corner Alroe Ct), Kearneys Spring 4350 ...

House 2 1 2 Offers Above...

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE! PRICE REDUCED!! Perfect for singles, couples or retirees ready to downsize - all the benefits of compact living with the bonus of...

Big Colonial Close To The City - This Is The One!

311 South Street, Harristown 4350

House 4 3 2 Auction

Modern houses have their own style, however only very few have the originality that gets better with age. It's not often that you can walk through the front door...

Capture This Opportunity

23 Cole Drive, Highfields 4352

House 4 3 4 $584,000

Exceptionally designed and quality built this family home offers plenty for the whole family. Offering 4 bedrooms plus study, luxurious main with bath, double...

Groomsville Grazing

Lot 1 Pechey-Maclagan Rd, Groomsville 4352

Rural 0 0 $250,000

Situation: 11 Kilometres to Geham, 10 Kilometres to Goombungee Facilities: Power along the front of block Area and Tenure: 51.7 Acres - 20.94 Hectares Country: ...

Stunning Sunsets Overlooking Kingsthorpe! Priced to Sell!

46 Rebwonga Street, Kingsthorpe 4400

House 3 1 4 Buyers Over...

Set on an elevated 1/2 acre block is this renovated 3 bedroom highest home. All bedrooms have built ins wardrobes to provide that extra storage. You'll love the...

Value Buying At This Price!

1/3 Prospect Street, North Toowoomba 4350

Unit 3 1 1 $239,000 PLUS

A three bedroom townhouse with single lock-up garage, side access to your private yard and an updated kitchen, all in a quiet area near schools and shops MUST be...

Renovated, Fresh and Ready For You!

4/17 Hume Street, North Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $265,000 (FRESHLY...

This fantastically fresh and inviting two bedroom unit with internal access from the single lock-up garage is the perfect starter home or downsizers' pad, close to...

A Standout in Every Respect You Can&#39;t Afford to Wait!

28 Strathconan Drive, Glenvale 4350

House 3 2 3 Offers Over...

A true testament that revels in quality and design, this refurbished 3-bedroom home is a standout amongst all others you cannot afford to miss this opportunity.

&quot;Lochlea&quot; Farm with good earning potential and a relaxed lifestyle

"Lochlea" Mason Road, Bowenville 4404

Rural 0 0 $750,000

Your opportunity awaits to own fertile farming land in a great location on the Darling Downs. "Lochlea" is 199 acres of undulating creek flat soils with Lagoon...

Kooringa Valley Estate

Cotswold Hills 4350

Residential Land Toowoomba's most anticipated latest land release set among the beautiful valley in ... Prices From...

Toowoomba's most anticipated latest land release set among the beautiful valley in Cotswold Hills. While setting new standards in rural and executive living...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.