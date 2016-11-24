38°
Emergency housing low for Lockyer Valley's homeless

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 24th Nov 2016 9:36 AM
Francis Witsenhuysen

WITH the only emergency housing available in the Lockyer Valley having little to no vacancies, options for the homeless in the region are limited.

Laidley Crisis Care and Accommodation receives some government funding, but according to manager Debra Massey it's not nearly enough.

"We do our best but we've got limited funds. We are one of the lowest funded services in Queensland because its a rural area,” Ms Massey said.

"The reality is the funding is given out based on numbers.

"We have six houses in Laidley and Gatton at the moment which are all full.”

Whether it be because of domestic violence, drug use, financial or mental health, there are still people sleeping rough in rural areas of Australia.

In February 2015, LCCA conducted a survey called Home for Good, funded by Queensland Council of Social Service.

"Between July and September 2015, we took in 1103 people and only got funded for 638, so we were over by 580,” Ms Massey said.

"During the same survey we found 48 families sleeping rough in the area - we'd have more but that's all we could find. The current situation now isn't any different in my opinion.”

Ms Massey said the service was funded for 1.5 staff members and she had recently given up hours without leave to pay for an extra support worker.

"We are going to try and get some corporate business sponsors in the future to help us,” she said.

To make a donation or become a sponsor, phone Laidley Crisis Care and Accommodation on (07) 5465 3302.

Gatton Star

Topics:  emergency accommodation homeless assistance lockyer valley support service

