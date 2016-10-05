27°
Elaine calls the valley home

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 5th Oct 2016 4:03 PM
GREEN THUMB: Mrs Bonnett's love for garden gets poured in the Laidley Garden Club.
GREEN THUMB: Mrs Bonnett's love for garden gets poured in the Laidley Garden Club.

HAVING just celebrated her 30th wedding anniversary, Plainland' s Elaine Bonnett recalled how she met her husband Graeme "serendipitously” 31 years ago.

Mrs Bonnett was living in the Gold Coast with her daughter, when she met a handsome man who happened to answer the right advertisement for a share house.

"Graeme had split from his partner and he'd answered an ad for a room in a house where two of my girlfriends were living,” Mrs Bonnett said.

"He was there two weeks, he didn't last long,” she laughed.

"I met him the first day he moved in, and we got together pretty much straight away; that was the start of our relationship.”

Mrs Bonnett reminisced how she and Graeme had been together for about 12 months, when her two daughters asked him when he was going to finally make an honest woman out of their mum.

"The cheek of them,” Mrs Bonnett laughed.

"But that was that and he didn't wait long after that to ask for my hand. We had our 30th wedding anniversary at the beginning of September.

Born in Toowoomba in October 1939, Mrs Bonnett grew up on her families farm in a little country town called Goombungee, just a few kilometres out of Toowoomba.

"I went to a little primary school in Goombungee and attended high school in Toowoomba,” she said.

Mrs Bonnett landed her first job at the Goombungee Butter Factory as a teenager, and then went on to became a general nurse at the age of 19.

"I did my first stint of nursing in the town of Miles for about two years, then I went out to Oakey,” she said.

"The things I liked about nursing was the little black babies that were born and I helped to deliver; they were so beautiful.”

Not long after, at age 21, she married her first husband and started a family.

"We had three children together, a girl, a boy and another girl,” Mrs Bonnett said.

"Now I have six grand kids, five step grand kids and two great grandchildren, with another on the way.

"They keep me busy, I love spending time with them.”

Twelve years ago the Bonnetts decided to settle in the Lockyer Valley because they fell in love with the area. The hard-working pair have only just retired from running their business a few years ago.

The couple went into business together in 1982, specialising in medical and laboratory equipment, design and manufacturing.

"We ran it for 23 years and really enjoyed it,” she said.

"I met a lot interesting people and went to a lot of different places.

"Running a successful business as a couple really is a big achievement.”

As a pioneer, Mrs Bonnett was the first president in the history of the Gold Coast 4WD club back in the late 80s.

"Three ladies were helping to run the club as well, they took over when I left and guess what they did - all the things we suggested when we were there,” she said.

"Graeme and I joined the club because we both love 4WDing. I just love driving 4WDs and going on adventure trips on Fraser Island.”

By keeping the presidential tradition alive, Mrs Bonnet is currently in her second year as president of the Laidley Garden Club.

"After I retired, a friend suggested I come along to the garden club, so I went along and really enjoyed myself,” she said.

"I started off as club secretary and did that for about 18 months, then I quit then I went back just as a member.

"But I love being president and I love the club dearly,” she said.

Her love of gardening has been a lifelong passion.

"I enjoy it because it gets me outside, I get to learn about plants and meet a lot of lovely people,” she said,

"We've got a great club now and I have a fantastic committee, I feel good about that.

"The club's a bit happier now and we are working together well, it's a wonderful community.”

As much as she loves adventure sports of all kinds, Mrs Bonnett said she has a terrible fear of water, but despite this she faced her fears when she went and got her boat licence.

"Our boat is called Mornington, because it was built on the Mornington Peninsula,” she said.

"I've only taken it out once, but Graeme has a few more times than that. I'd like to overcome my fear completely one day,” she said.

In her spare time, Mrs Bonnett also loves to cook, to entertain friends and play cards.

"I like to keep my brain active however I can,” she said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  elaine bonnett, laidley garden club

