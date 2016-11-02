Drivers to soon receive fines via email, text message

PAPER speeding tickets are on their way out, with Queensland Police trialling a new method of issuing fines.

Road Policing command is giving drivers with traffic infringements the option to receive their fine via text message or email.

In the past year, the command has issued more than 100,000 tickets through the post, but this new method will be easier for motorists and police.

General duty police officers are still issuing paper tickets but Gatton Officer In Charge, Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne, said it would not be long before all police could give drivers the option.

"If the driver wants an old-fashioned ticket, they will still get an old-fashioned ticket,” Snr Sgt Browne said.

"A lot of people nowadays, if they get a text message they don't lose it, it's on their phone and an email is the same - if they would prefer to receive it like that they can.”

The change in ticket dispensing will slash administration costs for the QPS and other government departments, and provide the community with a modern way to receive fines.

The new method will provide motorists with the same information.

Snr Sgt Browne said receiving the fine via text or email would reduce the risk of losing the ticket.

"This (new method) is entirely at the discretion of the driver,” he said.

"The feedback I've had is most people would prefer to receive a ticket like that (via text and email).”

However, police are warning motorists to be aware of scammers.

Mobile Services Program acting inspector Gavin Raison said it was important to recognise the new ticketing method was an "opt-in” system.

"You will only receive a traffic infringement notice by email or MMS if you have spoken to an officer and volunteered to receive it this way,” Act Insp Raison said.

"Anyone who believes they may have been targeted by scammers should report the matter to Police Link.”

The roll-out should be in place by mid-2017.