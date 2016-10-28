Dorothy celebrates a colourful century

PARTY: Dorothy Watts celebrated her birthday with family and friends.

NOT many people receive birthday cards from the Queen, the Prime Minister and the Premier but then again, not many people reach 100 years old.

Dorothy Watts celebrated the start of her centurion year on Monday surrounded by family and friends, as well as a special visit from Mayor Tanya Milligan.

The mother-of-seven was born in Warwick in 1916 and moved to Gatton in 1941 with husband Paul.

Amid all the cake and flowers, Ms Watts was feeling as good as ever after hitting triple figures.

"How do I feel? Great,” she said.

"It's no different, you just go on.”

Sitting in her William St home, where she has resided since 1946, Ms Watts was pleased with the festivities

"I've had a lovely day, there a lot of people here, mostly rellies and they are the rowdy ones,” she said.

"I've enjoyed every minute of it.”

In her time in Gatton, Ms Watts has played a big role in supporting the local community.

Alongside raising her children, she became active in school tuckshops, the church guild and was an avid tennis player.

Ms Watts was a foundation member of the Gatton Historical Society with her husband, was on the committee for Meals on Wheels and was also a foundation member of the Gatton Senior Citizens Club, where she was treasurer for almost 40 years.

In 1984, she was awarded an Australia Day Citizens Award.

Son Peter said his mum was always getting

involved.

"She's very social, very connected,” he said.

"She's always enjoyed people who came and talked to her and then she'd tell us all these positive stories of people she's met.”