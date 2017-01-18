Donate blood, help save someone's life

LIFE SAVER: Sharon Neumann is getting ready to give blood for the 45th time.

GATTON'S Sharon Neumann has been a blood donor since 1992 and gave blood for the 44th time in November last year.

"It feels good to be a regular donor,” she said.

"I donate as often as I can, so at least four times a year.

"If anyone is physically able for about 15-20 minutes of your time and a little moderate pain you may save someone's life. You never know when someone you know or if you will need it yourself.”

Ms Neumann said donating blood was her way of giving back to the community, but her reasons changed after a close friend needed a blood transfusion.

"He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and he happened to have the same blood type as myself,” she said.

"He would say 'I've had a bit of Shazza blood so I'm feeling good'. It would give him that spark and it made me realise the blood transfusion allowed him to be here a little longer.

"Donating blood can make people's life a little more liveable.”

With new technology, the Red Cross now sends an appointment alert directly to blood donor's phones.

"It's amazing, they also send you a little alert with when and where your blood is used,” Ms Neumann said.

"I had one the other day and my last donation went to Cairns.”

LVRC Mayor Tanya Milligan said there was life-changing value in people giving blood for cancer patients on chemotherapy treatment.

"I can assure you personally from my own experience, the true benefits of the privilege to receive the blood of a donor... is a gift,” Cr Milligan said.

A Red Cross spokesperson said blood donations only last for a short time and are constantly needed.

"In Australia we need 25,000 donation each week to ensure there are adequate supplies,” they said.

"One in three Australians will need to use blood donation at some stage in their life, whereas only one in 30 currently donate.”

The Gatton Mobile Red Cross Donor Van will be at the Lockyer Sports and Aquatic Centre on Monday, February 6 and 9-2pm and February 7, 1-6pm. Phone 131495 to book an appointment.