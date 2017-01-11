Dogs left in hot cars die: RSPCA

HOT DOGS: The RSPCA has again warned pet owners not to leave dogs in hot cars.

THE RSPCA has again warned that dogs can die in hot cars, as witness reports suggest some pet owners are not getting the message.

"Each year we receive over 110,000 distress calls to our 1300 ANIMAL hotline about animals (usually dogs) being left in cars in the heat,” An RSPCA spokesperson said.

"Even if the window is down a lot of dogs will be dead in a very short amount of time, especially smaller dogs.

"The metal of the car holds the heat and even if the windows are half down, its not enough.”

The RSPCA spokesperson said if anyone witnesses this situation to call them first or the RACQ.

"If someone calls us we try get someone there as quickly possible. But the RACQ work with us a lot and legally they can open car doors because they have the tools,” they said.

On New Year 's Day, Kellie, a Plainland Travel Centre staff member witnessed a dog left unattended for about 15 minutes in the centre's car park.

"It was around 35 degrees, the dog was distressed and panting and hopping from seat to seat trying to get out of the sun,” she said

"The window was down about 5cm but there was a large windscreen visor blocking the air flow. I called the police but they didn't come.”

Kellie said she kept checking on the dog while trying to locate the owner. When the owner returned Kellie confronted him in the car park. "He kept saying the window was down so it wasn't a big deal,” she said.

"I have animals of my own so seeing one neglected like that is just wrong.”

Under the Queensland Animal Care and Protection Act it is illegal to leave car windows down in an unattended vehicle with an animal in the car. The maximum penalty for animal cruelty is three years in prison or a $220,000 fine.