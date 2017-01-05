Dog laws a win for owners in Somerset Region

DOG LAWS: Somerset dog owners and Lockyer Valley Kennel Club members are hoping the Somerset Regional Council's proposed amendments on keeping dogs is passed early in 2017.

SOMERSET dog enthusiasts could start 2017 on a high if proposed new dog laws are passed by Somerset Regional Council.

The public consultation period for council's proposed local law amendments on keeping dogs closed on December 19, with more than 68 submissions received.

Currently, council's subordinate local law prohibits residents from keeping more than two dogs on a property, regardless of property size or location.

Those who wish to own more have been required to apply for a kennel licence, which costs $10,000.

However, the proposed changes would mean Somerset residents could apply for permits under three different categories, depending on land size and circumstances, to own more than two dogs.

The changes have been a long time coming for the community and members of the Lockyer Valley Kennel Club according to president Alan John Knight.

"Somerset council has some of the harshest dog laws of any council,” Mr Knight said.

"We're really looking forward to the proposed changes because I think it's a step in many directions for council to progress in.”

While many welcome the proposed changes, it holds special meaning for passionate show dog enthusiast Jenny Baker.

Formally living and having a nine dog permit in the Logan Shire, Ms Baker made the move to Prenzlau after separating with her partner.

"I couldn't believe it when I first moved to the Somerset how appalling the attitude was towards dogs given its rural area,” she said.

The shift into the Somerset forced Ms Baker to fly many of her prized show dogs to her family's kennels in Victoria in order to comply with council law.

Ms Baker often travels across the country showing her show dogs but had found it difficult since moving into the area.

She said if the regulations were passed she would not only save money but could bring her dogs home.

"It's a way of life what we do, everything in my life revolves around the dog world,” she said.

Somerset councillor Sean Choat said the proposed changes were common sense.

"What this is about is rewarding and encouraging the right people and the responsible people to enjoy their dogs and provide an opportunity for them,” Cr Choat said.

Cr Choat admitted one of the main nuisance issues brought to council was to do with dogs, however, he said the proposed changes were balanced enough to protect local landholders while providing opportunities for dog enthusiasts.

"Show dog owners are the professionals and these are the responsible people who value their dogs as well as their dog's reputation in the community,” he said.

Mr Knight said it would allow many owners to legitimise their situations.

He said show dogs were some of the most socialised and well-behaved dogs you could find.

"Our dogs are different to the neighbour's pet dog who is roaming the streets or barking at everything, we can't afford that,” Mr Knight said.