Do you recognise this distinctive blue and white ute?

CAN YOU HELP: Police are seeking information about a white and blue ute, seen at McDonalds, College View.

IF YOU have seen a distinctive white tray-back ute with a blue bonnet around the region, the Gatton Police want you to contact them.

The blue and white ute (pictured) was at McDonald's BO on the Warrego Hwy at College View on July 31, when a passenger assaulted a university student.

Gatton Police officer in charge, Acting Senior Sergeant Tony Harm, said police had been investigating the assault for a number of months without any luck tracking down the ute.

He said the registration was not identifiable and the vehicle make and model were unknown.

"But the blue bonnet is very distinctive,” he said.

On July 31, between 7.20pm and 7.30pm, a group of university students were dining at McDonald's and upon leaving were confronted by a passenger of the ute.

Acting Snr Sgt Harm said a man from the ute asked the victim why they had given him "the finger”, as they walked past.

"One of the males stepped forward and struck the victim with a punch, connecting under the left eye in the cheek area,” Snr Sgt Harm said.

"Later, with a medical examination, there was a small fracture to the eye socket and jaw.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or the Gatton Police Station on 54683266.