Do you know the owner of this motorbike?

11th Jan 2017 11:30 AM
Police are looking for the owner of this motorbike.
Police are looking for the owner of this motorbike. Contributed

TOOWOOMBA Police are seeking help in locating the owner of an unregistered black motorcycle (pictured) located in a park along the Warrego Highway, Helidon on December 18.

In accordance with Police Powers and Responsibilities Act 2000, Section 127, if the vehicle is not recovered within 30 days the vehicle will be forfeited to the State and arrangements will be made to dispose of the motor vehicle and anything in or on it, by public auction or in a way determined by the Commissioner of Police.

If you have any information regarding this vehicle contact the Property Officer of Toowoomba Police Station on 4631 6424.

Police reference number QP1602356945 refers

