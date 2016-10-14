Deadly tick cases rising

PET owners are being warned to protect and check their animals for paralysis ticks as peak season for the deadly critters is upon us.

Veterinary Doctor Amanda Phillips said there has already been a noticeable hike in the amount of animals coming in needing treatment and the cases have been much more severe than other years.

"Over the last few weeks alone we've seen a big increase in tick affected animals coming in, many extremely nasty cases and unfortunately several patients not making it,” Dr Phillips said.

"It's heartbreaking to see and extremely stressful for the owners, we can't urge people enough to please utilise the preventative products we have available and keep checking your pets on a daily basis.”

Unfortunately, the worst of it has only just begun with prime tick season running from October through until March.

Dr Phillips said all domesticated animals are susceptible to the pest's toxins and therefore owners should not be complacent, ensuring even the biggest of their beloved animals are looked over.

"One of the most important things pet owners can do aside from treating pets is doing that daily check, if you can pull off a tick before it starts causing signs your limiting the amount of toxins floating around in the animals body and in turn the end result,” Dr Phillips said.

Common signs for paralysis ticks include breathing and swallowing problems, wobbly legs, blinking, weeping or cloudy eyes, coughing, retching or any subtle changes in the pets behaviour.

If you find a tick on your animal, remove it as soon as possible, put it in a secure container and contact your local vet for advice, even if the animal is showing no observable signs.

"Owners should still bring their pet in for a check-up, even if they removed the tick themselves as signs can be subtle and we can try and identify what kind it was to best prepare or alleviate unnecessary concern,” Dr Phillips said.