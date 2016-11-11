35°
Dawson laps up the accolades

Ali Kuchel
| 11th Nov 2016 9:47 AM
CHAMPION: Winning Glamorgan Vale driver and trainer Nathan Dawson.
HARNESS RACING: Four titles and a trip to New Zealand - it's been a stellar season for Glamorgan Vale driver and trainer Nathan Dawson.

The 21-year-old claimed four awards at the Racing Queensland Harness awards night, with concession driver of the year for RQ, Redcliffe and Marburg pacing clubs.

"It was quite exciting to get the awards,” he said.

Dawson was named young achiever of the month for October and April, putting him in the running for young achiever of the year.

"I've been in the running for the young achievers for the last couple of years but never got it.”

Dawson was chasing 100 wins for the season but fell shy with 91.

"I had a pretty good run with a lot of drives and some good opportunities,” he said.

Dawson had a strong season, competing at the Australasian Championships representing Queensland and participating in Racing Queensland's BOTRA Young Drivers championships at Albion Park.

During the 2015-16 season, Dawson drove in the three-year-old QBRED Breeders Consolidation, winning the group three race with Jazzy Artist.

Although Dawson has outdriven his concession claim, he'll still be able to race at the upcoming Australasian championships due to his junior driver classification.

Kickstarting the new season, Dawson will be heading to Sydney this time for his first race at Menangle Park with My Delightful Lady, trained by Neville Doyle.

"I've been driving the horse here and they're taking him down for some races and I've been lucky enough to keep the drive,” Dawson said.

And he's got his sights set on cracking 100 wins for the season.

"That's probably my main goal,” he said.

"I'd like to drive more Saturday night winners at Albion Park.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  concession driver harness racing jazzy artist nathan dawson racing queensland somerset region young achiever

