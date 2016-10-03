Daryl Clarke is a proud Gatton local

TRUE LOCAL: Daryl reminisces about his 73 years living in Gatton.

DARYL Clarke's life changed forever when he and his wife Rita adopted their two children in the '70s.

"It's difficult to adopt today, it wasn't so hard back then,” Mr Clarke said.

"You applied and waited for the phone call then the department would come and check you out to make sure you could accommodate for the baby.

"We waited a little while both times, but not for too long, I hear the wait is quite long now.”

Mr Clarke said he and his wife brought home baby Grantley in 1973 and their daughter Fiona in 1976.

"We were so happy,” he said

"It was such an experience to go down to the hospital and see them for the first time.

"I will never forget the day we got to bring them home. They were instantly part of our family.”

Mr Clarke said coincidently their next door neighbours adopted two children about the same time as they did, so all the children got to play together.

Born in Toowoomba on January 8, 1943, Mr Clarke spent his early years in the family home in Grantham.

"My mother rented that house because my father was in the war, and was stationed in Warwick,” he said.

He attended Gatton State School and completed high school there, because back then it was the one school.

Mr Clarke met Rita at a Glenore Grove Dance, which they frequented up until only a few years ago.

"The dances there have changed now, it's all the new-vogue,” he said.

In 1966 the couple proudly bought land and built their first and only house in Gatton,

Mr Clarke started his first job as a paper delivery boy for this newspaper 60 years ago this month.

However being an ambitious 11-year-old, he also had another job delivering the Sunday Mail and Sunday Sun which was called Truth in those days.

"Newspapers were all delivered by push bike then,” he said.

"The Truth newspapers were flat, unlike the Star and we'd try to throw them but it was hard because the wind would hit them.”

According to Mr Clarke, the Sunday papers were much harder to deliver than the Gatton Star.

"You were really loaded up on the bike and the back was heavy. You had to pump the tyres up and you'd have papers wrapped round the bar with twine and a shoulder bag on with papers in it,” he said.

"When you used up the ones around the bar you would have to keep adjusting your load.

"I remember leaving the shop after getting more papers and riding through the gutter and up over the other side.

"Well, I came up and the bike went up and didn't come back down.”

Mr Clarke went onto to do office work as a teenager, but finished up working at a water boring plant for a few years.

"In the early seventies

I started study at the

UQ College, but I'm only about halfway through

being an accountant,”

he said.

"Then I got a job at Muller's and worked there until 1980.”

The Clarke's bought the newsagency in Gatton which they ran for 10 and a half years.

"It was hard work, but

I got to meet a lot of people in town,” Mr Clarke said.

"Because I owned the newsagency and being a paper delivery boy there weren't too many houses in town I couldn't tell you who lived there.

"I'd be mowing and someone would pull up and ask where someone lived, and I'd say it's a green house, white fence with a big tree in front yard.”

After selling the newsagency, Mr Clarke said he accepted his friend's offer to work with him.

"He was a public accountant,” he said.

" I ended up working with him for 16 years and finished up doing tax returns, which I was quite proud of.

"Then I retired. I wanted to retire earlier but GST came in and they wanted me to hang on for a while.”

Having lived in Gatton for 73 years, Mr Clarke said the biggest change he had seen in his time was the expansion of Gatton.

"There was only one other house at the bottom of the street when we built in 1966,” he said.

He said he remembered when the main street of Gatton was gravel.

"The shape of the main street has changed too,” Mr Clarke said.

"There used to be more trees and the cars would park in between them.

"And there was a bowling green in the main street, about where the Reject Shop is.”

Mr Clarke was a keen sportsman in his younger days and tried many sports.

"I still like fishing,” he said.

"I just came back from a two-week fishing trip on Fraser Island.”