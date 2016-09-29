23°
Daddo to take the mic for Valley awards dinner

Lachlan McIvor | 29th Sep 2016 7:21 PM
BACK IN TOWN: Daddo, speaking in 2014, returns this year to MC the dinner.
BACK IN TOWN: Daddo, speaking in 2014, returns this year to MC the dinner.

POPULAR author and entertainer Andrew Daddo will return to host this year's Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

The respected Australian personality has enjoyed a long-running career, appearing on television, on stage, as well as the big screen, on top of presenting radio programs and podcasts.

Daddo is also an accomplished author and has written 25 books including picture books, chapter books, short story collections, novels as well as a biography.

A novel for young adults, "One Step”, described as a "must read for all parents” by one reviewer, is his latest work.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said guests were sure to relate to Andrew's down-to-earth humour and anecdotes on the night.

"Andrew Daddo is a well-respected and much-loved member of the Australian entertainment industry and we're thrilled he is returning to host this year's event,” Mayor Milligan said.

Tickets are currently on sale and are available for purchase from council's Lake Apex Visitor Information Centre at a cost of $95.

The Lockyer Valley Business, Training and apprenticeship Awards will be held at the Gatton Shire Hall on Saturday, October 22.

To inquire about tickets, contact 5466 3426.

For more information on the event, visit www.lockyer valley.qld.edu.au or phone 1300005872.

Topics:  andrew daddo, lockyer valley business, training and apprenticeship awards

