Cutting draws new faces for second Queensland event

Lachlan McIvor | 26th Oct 2016 8:46 AM
FOCUS: It was a fiercely contested day of competition at the Lockyer Farms Arena.
FOCUS: It was a fiercely contested day of competition at the Lockyer Farms Arena. Lachlan McIvor

CUTTING: The Australian Cutting Horse and Youth Group held their second Queensland show on Saturday at the Lockyer Farms Arena.

There were nine events on the program, with three snaffle bit events, two youth events and four cutting events for a full day of action before the rain could set in.

Julian Baulch, from JR Cutting and Performance Horses, Toogoolawah, took out top honours in the cutting events after placing in four events.

Wendy Johnstone, of Neusa Vale, won the snaffle bit section after placing in three events.

The senior youth event was hotly contested between Cilla McCauley, of Armidale, and James Ferguson, of Rosevale, with just half a point between them in first and second place.

The junior youth section was won by Callie Malmborg, of Coominya.

Australian Cutting Horse and Youth Group director Lyndall Malmborg said the day had been a big success with some new faces getting involved.

"An awesome day was had by all, the weather was glorious, the arena surface was outstanding and the cattle was exceptional,” she said.

"Entries were great with some new people to the sport enjoying their first time at a cutting event.”

A youth team will travel to the United States of America in March of next year to compete and the day before the competition on Saturday, they filmed a segment for the Channel 10 show Totally Wild.

Ms Malmborg said she was thankful for the chance to use such a quality arena.

"We would like to thank Andrew Lever of Lockyer Farms for his dedication to make this show a huge success,” she said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  cutting horse show

