'Crossing to cut us off'

NO ACCESS: Murphys Creek grazier Peter McPaul stands at Connoles Bridge at Postmans Ridge, which won't have access to Murphys Creek Rd when the crossing is developed.

RESIDENTS in Murphys Creek and Postmans Ridge may be forced to add an extra 16km to their journey when heading east, thanks to the development of the Second Range Crossing - and that's only one way.

According to Murphys Creek resident Peter McPaul, the development will stop people accessing Postman's Ridge Rd from Murphys Creek Rd.

Instead, they'll be forced to drive up to Withcott to backtrack to Gatton or Brisbane.

Mr McPaul, a grazier, said the additional mileage would cause a huge strain to farmers like himself who pay to have their cattle trucked to saleyards, let alone other residents travelling too and from work.

"If I send down 10 to 20 head, there's an extra $200 to $300 gone from my sales,” Mr McPaul said.

"I go into Gatton to get produce and that will have an impact too ... it's going to add more money to our costs of transport.”

Mr McPaul said the extra mileage would add further strain to primary producers.

"We're already behind the eight-ball as it is,” he said.

A community meeting was held earlier this year in Murphys Creek hall with Nexus representatives on hand to discuss the crossing.

Mr McPaul said the meeting was when residents first realised their roads would be cut.

"They showed us the plans and that's how we knew out trips would have an extra 16km, one way. There's no forethought by the government on the locals,” Mr McPaul said.

Added to Mr McPaul's frustration is the proposed toll fee for the crossing.

While the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing website states the fees won't be finalised until the project is near completion, it's another kick for the locals.

Nexus were contacted to comment but were unable to reply by the Star's deadline.