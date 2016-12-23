31°
Craig Harlum's story of hope

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 21st Dec 2016 3:12 PM
THE GIFT OF GIVING: Lockyer Valley Salvation Army Officer Craig Harlum gets ready to give gifts to families in need last week.
THE GIFT OF GIVING: Lockyer Valley Salvation Army Officer Craig Harlum gets ready to give gifts to families in need last week.

HELPING others rise from the ashes comes naturally to Craig Harlum because he's been down the same dark road.

Three years ago Craig was appointed as the Lockyer Valley Salvation Army Corps Officer, and now has the additional role of Chaplin for the Southern Correctional Centre Prison.

"Before I came to the Lockyer Valley I worked as a Chaplin in a detox centre in Brisbane and there was a fellow who I spoke to and shared my story with,” Craig said.

"I showed him some of the Gospel and reminded him how much God loves him.

"A few months ago I got a phone call from him to say thank you and that he's been clean for five years because I helped him.”

Born in Gosford in New South Wales, Craig continued living there until the Harlums relocated to America when his dad landed a job in the international section of the Commonwealth bank.

"We left for the States when I was seven and lived in LA for three years. I did some formative years at school there and believe it or not there is no bullying,” he said.

"If you bullied someone at school you were asked to leave, so it was a real shock when we moved back and I began to be bullied at school.”

Being bullied was something Craig would experience on and off until his early adult-hood.

"When I went into high school I wasn't assertive about sticking up for myself,” he said.

"I didn't know how to be okay with myself, so I went down a troubled path to escape from that.”

Craig left school at 16, and at age 20 he moved to Sydney to begin his apprenticeship as a chef.

From there Craig constantly sought ways to be okay with himself in different ways.

"I lived in Paddington in Sydney and worked in a restaurant there, then my boss bullied me, he was an alcoholic,” Craig said.

"It was like a constant cycle of addiction in this time of my life.”

Craig said in his 12 years of drug addiction he never felt comfortable in his skin.

"I didn't have emotions then because all the emotion a person carries or escapes from over many years of addiction has to go somewhere and every time I stopped using it would come up again and I'd use again,” he said.

At aged 27 Craig moved out to his parent's house to "get clean” and quickly became a workaholic when he began to supplement drugs for work, until he was offered drugs again.

"For the last six months of my using, my life was unmanageable but God chased me down,” Craig said.

"My parents gave me a list of rehabs on Good Friday of 2001. I started to ring those numbers and every one of those places were closed, everyone except for the Salvation Army,” he said.

"Someone picked up the phone at William Booth House, they were in recovery and volunteering there. We got talking and they shared their story which I really identified with.

"For the first time in my life I didn't feel so alone, and I knew I had to get to this place.

"So I went to William Booth House and they taught me how to live again.”

The centre gave Craig counselling, group therapy, six meals a day and a bed to sleep in.

"I was sick when I got there, but those people accepted me when I didn't even accept myself,” he said.

"I remember thinking where is this love coming from and I went searching for it and guess who I found, Jesus.”

Craig completed the 10-and-a-half-month program at William Booth House, graduated, attended church and became a Salvation Army adherent.

"A year later I read this excerpt from the Bible, chapter six of Isaiah in the Old Testament,” he said.

"That was my calling to full time ministry.”

Craig went into training college, from there his life was on track and his daughter Abigail was born.

At times, Craig tells his story in church while preaching and through this sharing, he helps people because they identify with his story.

"I explain how during that dark time I didn't want to live and I didn't want to die, some congregational members have told me that's how they have felt too,” Craig said.

"I have been clean for 15 years and with the Salvos for 10.

"I just love to help people in genuine need, the biggest joy I get from what I do is hearing about people's lives being changed because they have identified with my story and have come to love God too.”

Craig said if anyone needs to chat please call him on 0754625273.

Gatton Star

Topics:  craig harlum gatton lockyer valley rehabilitation and treatment salvation army william booth house

