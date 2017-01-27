Course to help dads become great

MAN UP: Tim Ormiston will hold a fathering course to help the region's dads make the most of their role in family life.

BEING a father is one of the most important and rewarding roles a man can have in life.

While many understand the significance of the role and what is required, there is always room for improvement, according to Gatton State School chaplain Tim Ormiston.

In a bid to help men be the best parent they can be, Mr Ormiston is offering the Dads4Kids "Good to Great” Fathering Course.

Having personally completed the course, Mr Ormiston said there was plenty to learn.

"For me, when I did it two years ago, it changed everything and changed the direction of my life into a much more positive direction,” he said.

"The information and course is offering a collection of experts' knowledge and a collection of experts' practical ideas and proven results to improve marriage life and fathering.”

Mr Ormiston said it was important for men to not get too comfortable or set in their ways when it came to being a husband and father.

"In my work I've come across kids who have good father figures or fathers in their lives but we can always raise the bar,” he said.

"Men often get into the complacency of life and kids and wives sort of want more than just complacency and so we really need to raise the bar to keep families together and to keep families thriving, not just surviving.”

Mr Ormiston said the course had been developed by an Australian SAS veteran and challenged fathers to grow and share experiences with other men.

"Lots of personal stuff can come out in these things and it gives men a space to share stuff confidentially with other men and other fathers who have very similar stuff going on,” he said.

The 10-week course will be held in Gatton starting in mid-February. For more information on the Dads4Kids "Good to Great” Fathering Course, phone Tim Ormiston on 0400 816 939.