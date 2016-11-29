34°
Councils to receive funding for natural disaster preventatives

Ali Kuchel
| 29th Nov 2016 10:58 AM
Funding has been allocated to the LVRC and Somerset Council as part of the Natural Disaster Resilience Program.
Funding has been allocated to the LVRC and Somerset Council as part of the Natural Disaster Resilience Program.

FUNDING from the Natural Disaster Resilience Program will help determine if the Gatton Sub-catchment modelling work infrastructure is adequate.

It will also assist with three projects in the Somerset region.

The funding, announced by Minister for Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning Jackie Trad and Minister for Justice Michael Keenan, will assist 85 projects in Queensland.

The NDRP will fund $25.7 million for the projects.

Ms Trad said the funding would have an immediate impact on communities and would deliver jobs and projects immediately across the state.

"Queensland is more susceptible to natural disasters than any other state and making our infrastructure more resilient is critical to helping communities get back on their feet,” she said.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council will receive $150,000 for Gatton sub-catchment modelling work to determine if current infrastructure is adequate and undertake planning and design based on the future growth of Gatton.

The Somerset Regional Council receive a total of $247,000 for three projects.

These include $190,000 for flood mitigation infrastructure on Ivory Creek Road in Toogoolawah, $45,000 to construct a digital radio tower to alleviate coverage black spots in the council's digital radio network and $12,000 for concrete hardstand outside the Kilcoy SES headquarters to improve access.

