Corey Parker to take charge of Little Athletics session

LEAGUE LEGEND: Corey Parker could take charge of a local Little Athletics session.

ATHLETICS: Before he went on to star for the Brisbane Broncos and the Queensland Maroons, as a youngster Corey Parker started off in Little Athletics at his local Springwood centre.

Now aspiring young athletes from the Lockyer Valley and Somerset could get a chance to share a field with the rugby league great.

The prize for taking out the Little Jetstars competition is an exclusive training session led by Parker for the winner and 15 friends.

The opportunity is open to Little Athletics competitors across the country and local hopefuls will have to stand out from the crowd with thousands of participants state wide competing for the chance of a lifetime.

Laidley Little Athletics centre manager Russell Berlin said it would be a fantastic experience.

"It'd be a bit different to have Corey taking a session,” Berlin said.

"I'm sure the guys would get a thrill out of it.”

Corey Parker said he was keen to get back to where it all started.

"I'm really excited to be part of the Little Jetstars program and can't wait to have a run around with the kids,” Parker said.

The competition closes on February 28, to enter visit www.littlejetstars.com.au.