Coolana Lutheran church to celebrate 125 years of service

6th Oct 2016 11:49 AM
NEW COAT: Annabel Boughen (Director, Lowood and Fernvale Community Bendigo Bank) Lester Sippel (Chairman, St John's Lutheran Church Coolana) and Assistant Treasurer Anita Spanagel.
NEW COAT: Annabel Boughen (Director, Lowood and Fernvale Community Bendigo Bank) Lester Sippel (Chairman, St John's Lutheran Church Coolana) and Assistant Treasurer Anita Spanagel. Photo Contributed

A WHOPPING 125 years of worship at Coolana's St John's Lutheran church will be celebrated by parishioners and visitors at a special ceremony on December 4.

A timely gift to mark the occasion, according to Chairman Lester Sippel, is the painting of the building's exterior.

"The painting has started and should be finished by mid-October,” Mr Sippel said.

"We'd like to thank the members of the congregation for the denotations towards the painting.”

Although not heritage listed, the 125-year-old wooden church reflects its strong German ancestry and serves as a landmark in the Coolana district.

A $4500 grant from the Lowood and Fernvale Community Bendigo Bank together with additional church funds has enabled the painting to be undertaken by Bevan Zabel, in readiness for the anniversary celebrations.

Mr Sippel said the 125th anniversary was a wonderful opportunity for current and former members to join in the day's celebrations and reminisce on their many memorable family occasions.

"It's quite a celebration and achievement - it has provided a good service to the public and its members as the local church for 125 years,” he said.

The church's historical records, especially the booklet published to mark the church's centenary in 1991 and a video, provide a valuable record of the generations of families who have worshipped at the church and celebrated special events such as weddings and baptisms.

The Coolana Lutheran Church will hold its 125th worship service on Sunday, December 4 at 9am.

Topics:  bendigo bank, coolana, st john lutheran church

