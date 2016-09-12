Controlled burns to start in Laidley today

Queensland Rail will be undertaking controlled hazard reduction burns in the rail corridor between Laidley and Gatton commencing starting today in Laidley and finishing at Gatton by September 20(weather permitting).

General Manager Supply Chain South Glen Doyle said the work was essential to manage vegetation in the rail corridor and reduce the risk of bushfires in the area.

"We understand this work may cause temporary inconvenience to our valued neighbours, but it is critical to make sure we minimise the fire risk as the weather starts to warm up again,” he said.

"Every effort will be made to carry out the works with as little disruption as possible, however as some smoke haze is expected, residents in close proximity to this area might like to consider shutting their windows and doors during this time.

"Queensland Rail will be working closely with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service to ensure these burns are carried out safely. The safety of the community, our customers and our staff is our number one priority.

"The controlled burn off will not disrupt rail traffic and trains will continue to operate throughout the annual maintenance program.

"We thank the local community for their understanding as we undertake this critical work.”

For further information, contact Queensland Rail on 13 16 17 (between 8.00am and 5pm Monday-Friday) or email communityengagement@qr.com.au