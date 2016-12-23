Condensery to celebrate colourful birthday

VIBRANT: Kilcoy Art Society Inc member Ruth Hughes' artwork 'Abundance' will feature in the exhibtion.

TO CELEBRATE its first birthday, The Somerset Regional Art Gallery is welcoming back a familiar face this month.

The Kilcoy Art Society Inc was a part of The Condensery's opening exhibition last year and will exhibit again, this time with other local additions.

Kilcoy Kollections will not only feature work from its members but from other local artists, photographers, quilters and art students from the town.

KASI president Julie Henley said it was a great opportunity for the eight students involved to get to show off their artwork.

An entire room has been set-up to accommodate their artwork.

"It's the first time that Kilcoy State High School students have participated in something like this,” Mrs Henley said.

They will be joined by two members of Kilcoy's "Galloping Grannies” Quilt Group, who have offered up eight of their designs for the exhibition.

The group started in 2009 but have mainly made their colourful quilts to be donated to charity for fundraising purposes.

Local photographers and painters, some who have never exhibited their work before, will also feature alongside 12 of the society's members.

Mrs Henley said the "very vibrant and colourful exhibition” would be a hit with those coming out to The Condensery.

"We're bringing together everybody who wants to participate,” she said.

"This is Kilcoy's chance to shine and show-off our many talented artists in the one place.

"It is enjoyable spending time wandering around the gallery and most of the artworks are for sale.”

The exhibition will run from December 10 to February 5, 2017.

It will be open on Wednesdays to Fridays as well as weekends at 29, Factory Rd, Toogoolawah.