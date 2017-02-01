Community support gives Mary new life

THANK YOU: Multiple sclerosis sufferer Mary Cullinane will fly to Russia in June to receive Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant treatment after reaching her fundraising target of $80,000.

IT HAS been a long and challenging journey, but the start of a healthier life is on the horizon for multiple sclerosis sufferer Mary Cullinane.

Mrs Cullinane will fly to Russia in June to receive Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant treatment to stop symptoms of her MS condition after reaching her fundraising target of $80,000.

After more than 20months and a total of 81fundraisers, Mrs Cullinane officially reached the $80,000 milestone on New Year's Eve.

"When we counted that night I just burst into tears,” Mrs Cullinane said.

Since starting her fundraising efforts in April 2015, she has become a familiar face outside many local businesses running sausage sizzles.

She has held golf days, garage sales, four major raffles and nine number board prize giveaways.

A Christmas in July event was also held by Eagle Rock Cafe and numerous businesses placed tins on their counters.

"It was a lot of work and extremely tiring but I really enjoyed meeting all the lovely people who supported everything,” she said.

"It's just unreal that it's finished now, I've been fundraising for so long and I'm going to kind of miss it because it has just been awesome.”

Mary begins journey to new life

Lockyer Valley's early Christmas for Mary Cullinane

MS sufferer halfway to a healthier future

Mrs Cullinane thanked all who had dug deep to help throughout her journey.

"I will just be so appreciative for the rest of my life for every single person,” she said.

Now that she has reached her fundraising goal, Mrs Cullinane said she would concentrate on getting as fit as possible before boarding the plane to Russia on June4.

As soon as she lands, Mrs Cullinane will be taken to Pirogov Hospital in Moscow to begin a 25-30 day HSCT treatment conducted by DrDenis Fedorenko.

It will be a long road to recovery when she returns to Australia, but Mrs Cullinane is looking forward to regaining control of her life.

"I'm looking forward to coming back without MS, I'm really excited and I'm really looking forward to it,” she said.

"I'm looking forward to being able to do things again without having to be super careful about who might give me something (such asthe flu) that triggers an MS attack.”

Once recovered, she plans to complete her Bachelor of Business and Commerce degree at USQ and to one day return to the workforce.

HSCT treatment involves the harvesting and removal of a person's stem cells, with the body then hit with chemotherapy to deplete the faulty immune system.

The stored stem cells are then reintroduced to the body to kick-start the immune system without MS.

Businesses who placed collection tins out, donated or provided space for sausage sizzles included: Spanos Supa IGA Gatton, Liam Monaghan's Gatton Barber Shop, Spar Supermarket Helidon, Floating Café at Grantham, Freedom Fuels in Laidley, Hooper Taxation Services in Laidley, Van Ansem Auto Electrical & Mechanical at Forest Hill, Cafe Shakana in Ipswich and Plainland's Hardware and Rural.