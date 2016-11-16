Collectors unite at Marburg Antique Fair

THE first Marburg Antique and Heritage Fair will not be the last says organiser Allan Lawson.

"It was very successful for a first time fair in a new venue, so much so another fair is on the cards for next year,” Mr Lawson said.

"There was about 2000 browsers and we got excellent feedback. It was also good education for people had never been before because they got a glimpse of what antique fairs are all about.

"We are confident it will become a permanent event for the Lockyer Valley.”

Held at Woodlands of Marburg, about 40 sellers were spread over about eight rooms of the historic mansion.

Mr Lawson said a highlight of the day was the free valuation service offered to visitors.

"They were inundated all weekend,” he said.

Mr Lawson said after expenses a percentage of the gate takings would be donated to non-for-profit organisation GIVIT.