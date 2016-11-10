38°
Clinton has faith in bright sporting future

Lachlan Mcivor
| 10th Nov 2016 12:58 PM
WINNER: Clinton Creedy with Paul Dyer (left) and former NRL player Jack Reed (right).
WINNER: Clinton Creedy with Paul Dyer (left) and former NRL player Jack Reed (right).

SCHOOL SPORT: Faith Lutheran College student Clinton Creedy won the school's Sportsperson of the Year award for the second time and he has lofty goals for his future.

The Year 11 student participates in a wide range of sports for the school and was a key member of his House, winning the swimming and cross country inter house age championships this year and finishing third in athletics.

He was also part of the college's swimming, cross country and athletics teams, achieving first place age championships at district swimming and cross country and taking third place at the GBC cross country.

It is swimming where Clinton especially excels and he wants to go even further after representing Met West at the state championships this year.

"I'm training for the 2020 Olympics,” he said.

"I'm training as hard as I can to get there, just trying to do all the little things right.”

He was presented with the award by former Brisbane Broncos player Jack Reed and Broncos Game Development Manager Paul Dyer.

Topics:  clinton creedy faith lutheran college

