Christmas in the Country an arts and craft hot spot

Lachlan Mcivor
| 9th Nov 2016 1:28 PM
COLOURFUL: A David Bowie-inspired piece at the Christmas in the Country Art and Craft Show.
COLOURFUL: A David Bowie-inspired piece at the Christmas in the Country Art and Craft Show.

FOR two days, the 26th Annual Christmas in the Country Art and Craft Show had Gatton Shire Hall bustling.

The show was presented by Peace Lutheran Primary School and offered a chance to peruse and buy a wide range of jewellery, local produce, country craft, old wares and much more.

Following the opening night on Thursday, the hall was opened for the next two days for the community to browse to their heart's delight and get in a bit of early Christmas shopping.

Show convener Paula Bachmann said it was a great way to show off the talent that came from far and wide to sell their wares at the event.

"There are far too many talented people around,” Ms Bachmann said.

"There's just so much craft in one spot,” she said.

"A large majority of the stuff is hand made... people come from all over, from Brisbane, from Toowoomba and from our own local area.”

The more than 60 stalls offered a good chance for visitors to stock up for Christmas.

"It's like a one-stop shop really,” Ms Bachmann said.

"(It has) everything from fruit and vegetables to Christmas decorations,” she said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Gatton Star

Topics:  christmas in the country art and craft show gatton shire hall

Gatton hosted the 26th Annual Christmas in the Country Art and Craft Show.

Gatton hosted the 26th Annual Christmas in the Country Art and Craft Show.

