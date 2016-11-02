31°
Christmas art and craft show comes to the country

2nd Nov 2016 3:16 PM
BARGAINS GALORE: The 26th Annual Christmas in the Country Art and Craft Show will be held at the Gatton Shire Hall.
BARGAINS GALORE: The 26th Annual Christmas in the Country Art and Craft Show will be held at the Gatton Shire Hall.

WITH more than sixty stalls and a wide range of items to browse, the 26th Annual Christmas in the Country Art and Craft Show has something for everyone.

The show is presented by Peace Lutheran Primary School and offers a chance to peruse and buy a wide of range of goodies, including jewellery, local produce, country craft, old wares and much more.

Show convener Paula Bachmann said it was the perfect place to do your holiday shopping all in one go.

"It's a great idea to do your Christmas shopping there, it's like a one stop shop really,” she said.

"We have great prices that you won't get in a regular shop.”

The event's opening night will be held at the Gatton Shire Hall from 7pm on Thursday night but tickets need to be pre-paid as places are limited, with adult tickets available for $20.

The show runs on Friday (from 9am to 7pm) and Saturday (9am to 4pm) and tickets are available at the door, with adult tickets costing $6 and children under 12 let in for free.

Gatton Star

Topics:  art and craft show christmas country lockyer valley paula bachmann

