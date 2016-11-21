Man critical following Warrego smash

UPDATE 4PM: UPDATE: THE Warrego Highway is blocked as a chopper lands to take a critically injured man to hospital.
A truck and car collided at the intersection of the highway and Villis Rd at College View about 2.30pm, leaving a man with life-threatening injuries.
The crash is on the east-bound lanes, and motorists are urged to take caution.
BREAKING: The Rescue 500 chopper has been called to airlift a seriously injured man from a crash on the Warrego Hwy this afternoon.
A truck and car collided on the east-bound lanes near the intersection of Villis Rd at College View, just outside of Gatton, about 2.30pm.
Queensland Ambulance Service says one patient is seriously injured and will be airlifted to hospital.
Warrego Hwy at College View will be closed shortly due to a serious traffic crash. No diversions at this stage, delays expected. #qldtraffic— QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) November 21, 2016
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.