Man critical following Warrego smash

Andrew Korner
| 21st Nov 2016 3:24 PM

Paramedics treating a man seriously hurt in a crash between a car and truck in the Lockyer Valley.
Paramedics treating a man seriously hurt in a crash between a car and truck in the Lockyer Valley. 7 News Toowoomba

UPDATE 4PM: UPDATE: THE Warrego Highway is blocked as a chopper lands to take a critically injured man to hospital.

A truck and car collided at the intersection of the highway and Villis Rd at College View about 2.30pm, leaving a man with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is on the east-bound lanes, and motorists are urged to take caution.

BREAKING: The Rescue 500 chopper has been called to airlift a seriously injured man from a crash on the Warrego Hwy this afternoon.

A truck and car collided on the east-bound lanes near the intersection of Villis Rd at College View, just outside of Gatton, about 2.30pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service says one patient is seriously injured and will be airlifted to hospital.

Topics:  college view editors picks traffic crash warrego hwy

UPDATE: THE Warrego Highway is blocked as a chopper lands to take a critically injured man to hospital.

John Fitch finds his rhythm with DISCO

