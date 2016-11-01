Child safety at core of early education

CHILD SAFETY: The Lockyer Valley Early Education Centre went red for their Day for Daniel.

THE Lockyer Valley Early Education Centre was turned into a bright red beacon in a bid to raise awareness on important child safety issues.

Educational child safety and protection messages were spread among the children and staff at the centre as they hosted their own Day for Daniel last Friday.

Along with educational material, the centre was decorated with red balloons and streamers with staff and students also wearing red.

Centre director Anna Jurd said it was the first time the centre had held the event.

"We are passionate about children's safety and all the girls here are really behind the cause,” she said.

"It's a lot of fun and the children are getting some important information about how to be safe in the community.”

Gatton Police Senior Constable Carlene Groube also stopped into the centre to help spread important messages on child safety.

"It's imperative the kids understand and have the confidence to tell someone when they are feeling scared and why,” Snr Const Groube said.

An educational video on being safe and how to treat others was played during the visit with Snr Const Groube then speaking with the kids and showing off the station's police car.