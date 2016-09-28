28°
Charges to be laid for $2m Gatton grow houses

28th Sep 2016 9:00 AM
Police dismantled an elaborate, hydroponic set-up at a grow house on Falconer St, Gatton, following raids on Tuesday, August 23.
Police dismantled an elaborate, hydroponic set-up at a grow house on Falconer St, Gatton, following raids on Tuesday, August 23. Francis Witsenhuysen

POLICE are looking to charge three women for their involvement in two large-scale cannabis grow houses found in the Gatton suburbs last month.

The three Vietnamese women, aged 21, 25 and 30, remain in custody after a Golf Links Dr rental home was raided by four Lockyer Valley Crime Car officers on August 4.

Gatton Police Officer-in- Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said there were definite links between the Golf Links Dr residence and the two other grow houses in Falconer St and Custance Ct, which were found three weeks later.

"All the equipment and electrical set-up is reported to be exactly the same.

"Police are still looking for a further offender who is is not in the Gatton area,” Snr Sgt Browne said.

Anyone with information relating to these offences, or who notices anything suspicious in a neighbouring house should contact the local police, or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

Topics:  crime, drugs, gatton police, lockyer valley crime car, police

