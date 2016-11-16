31°
Cervical cancer: Millions of Australian women not up to date with screening

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 16th Nov 2016 9:58 AM
FIGHTER: Melissa Cumming has won the battle of both a rare vulva and cervical cancer, and is now an Australian Cervical Cancer Foundation ambassador.
FIGHTER: Melissa Cumming has won the battle of both a rare vulva and cervical cancer, and is now an Australian Cervical Cancer Foundation ambassador. Photo Contributed

HATTON VALE'S Melissa Cumming knows the repercussions of fighting cervical cancer all too well, but she's finally won the battle.

Life changed forever at the beginning of September when Mrs Cumming received the news she had a rare case of both vulva and cervical cancer.

"I've had three serious operations in the last 10 weeks to get rid of the cancer,” she said.

"The road to recovery has been a slow and painful one. I'm still recovering from a radical operation I had a month ago.

"It's National Cervical Cancer awareness week until November 13 so now is a good time to share my story and help to spread more awareness.”

With ongoing internal checks with her oncologist every three months for the next three years and weekly physiotherapy, Mrs Cumming's lifestyle has completely changed.

"I'm alive so I'm grateful, but it's hard not being able to look after my children properly, my movement is limited from the operation,” she said.

According to the Australian Cervical Cancer Foundation (ACCF) 43 per cent of Australian women are not getting screened regularly enough.

"Those figures are alarming, all of my pap smears were up to date, so it's scary to think what could happen for other women who aren't,” Mrs Cumming said.

"Cancer doesn't discriminate, so make sure your pap smears are up to date.”

"If you feel like something is not right go and get it checked, a five minute Pap test every two years with a trained professional could save you from a very uncomfortable alternative.”

Mrs Cumming recently became an ACCF ambassador, after attending a Cervical Cancer lunch at the Hilton on October 8.

The ACCF have created a new free app for Android and Apple devices, where women can learn about the cervix, set up a reminder for your regular Pap test. For the free download visit accf.org.au.

"Don't put the check off, the best way is to upload the ACCF app to your phone to be reminded,” Mrs Cumming said.

Topics:  cervical cancer foundation hatton vale melissa cumming national cervical cancer awareness week

