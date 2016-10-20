Cemetery neglect 'overgrown and unsightly'

OVERGROWN: Kathy Durrant has expressed concerns over the maintenance of the Laidley Cemetery. INSET: Overgrown grass and weeds at the cemetery.

VISITING a loved ones final resting place can be a hard and emotional experience.

It's even harder when that place is in an overgrown and unsightly state.

However, that's exactly the scene that confronted Kathy Durrant when she made the regular visit to pay her respects to her mother, step dad, brother and nephew at the Laidley Cemetery.

It's not the first time she was left disappointed either.

"I usually go every Friday to mum's grave and its been like that for years," she said.

"I've complained on a number of occasions (to council) and on odd times they have mowed but lately they haven't been doing it."

OVERGROWN: Kathy Durrant has expressed concerns over the ground maintenance of the Laidley Cemetery. Contributed

Fed up with the state of the cemetery, Ms Durant posted photos to the Memories of Gatton and the Lockyer Facebook page.

A member of the group then tagged Lockyer Valley Regional Council in the post.

Ms Durant said the following day council workers came out and mowed the Laidley Cemetery.

"It takes social media for the council to sort of do anything," she said.

"They got out here quick smart and did it on that Friday so why can't it be done without someone having to put it on social media?"

Ms Durant said it was sad to see the cemetery neglected.

"How would you feel if you were down there to see family and its overgrown?,"

"It's not just my loved ones but everyone's."

A Lockyer Valley Regional Council spokesperson said council took the utmost care in maintaining more than 6800 graves across the region's cemeteries.

"During peak mowing season, the region's cemeteries are scheduled to be serviced fortnightly, with lawn sections at Gatton and Laidley tended weekly. However, during seasonally high growth periods, this may not be achievable due to the larger volumes of vegetation work," the spokesperson said.

Council admitted the Laidley Cemetery had not been adequately maintained during the time Ms Durant's photos were taken.

"The photographic images supplied only represents one small part of the cemetery," they said.

"The Laidley Cemetery was serviced for Father's Day and again in the middle of September. Council recognises the area in question was not adequately maintained at that time, but assures the community this has now been addressed."