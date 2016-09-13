Catholic communities of the valley rejoice

BLESSED: Our Lady of the Valley Parish Priest Fr. Noyichan Mamoottil is officially welcomed Brisbane Archbishop Rev Mark Benedict Coleridge at St Marys Church, Gatton.

FOUR communities of Catholic faith congregated as one to welcome their new Parish Priest and to celebrate their new Parish name.

Every pew was filled in Gatton's St Mary's Church for the celebration of Mass, blessing of the congregation and the official re-naming of the Gatton-Laidley Parishes to Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Parish.

As the new Parish Priest, Fr Noyichan Mamoottil said he was looking forward to uniting the four communities of Gatton, Laidley, Forest Hill, and Glenore Grove.

"The challenge before me, is finding common ground and links that will unite the four communities in faith,” he said.

Fr Mamoottil said the promulgation Mass on Thursday evening was exciting, yet solemn as Gatton hadn't had so many priests join the Archbishop at St Mary's before.

"The highlight of our celebration was the bringing together of our four separate Churches into one Parish and one administration,” he said.

Fr Mamoottil has been a priest for 10 years with his journey beginning in his motherland of Kerala, South India.

"I have been in Australia for five years and have served several Parishes in that time,” he said.

"I'm looking forward to working hard in this beautiful region and being able to build and strengthen our faith community.”

The Archbishop of Brisbane Rev Mark Benedict Coleridge, along with 20 other Priests from the Brisbane and Toowoomba Archdiocese, also officiated at the celebration of faith.

Archbishop Coleridge said he was delighted to be part of the celebration and was confident in his appointment of Fr Noyichan Mamoottil.

"I'm delighted and honoured to install Fr Mamoottil as the new Parish Priest of Our Lady of the Valley,” Archbishop Coleridge said.

"It's a wonderful thing for him as a priest, for this community of faith and for the wider community of the valley.”

"It's also a celebration of the formation of this new Parish which has a history of some 130 years, meaning we are entrusting the people of the Valley into the care of Mary the Mother of Jesus, to guard and keep the valley safe. After all, the smaller communities are the jewels in our crown.”