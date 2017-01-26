Car crashes into power pole in Thornton

A man in his seventies has crashed into a powerpole on Mulgowie Rd, Thornton just after 9.20am this morning.

A MAN in his seventies has suffered head injuries after his car collided with a power pole on Mulgowie Rd in Thornton at about 9.23am this morning.

He was transported to Ipswich General Hospital in a stable condition.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency crews were on scene, directing traffic and ensuring the area was safe.

A QFES spokesperson said there was significant damage to the power pole involved.

"The QFES crew left it in the hands of Energex at around 10.30am,” they said.

Police are investigating the incident.