Caitlin surges towards national championships

Lachlan Mcivor
| 10th Nov 2016 5:12 PM
MENTOR: Caitlin Taylor with her silver medal she won at the state championships, alongside her coach Bailey Pashley, who hopes to join her at nationals.
MENTOR: Caitlin Taylor with her silver medal she won at the state championships, alongside her coach Bailey Pashley, who hopes to join her at nationals.

ATHLETICS: She has been running since she was in prep and, after a whirlwind year, Caitlin Taylor is now primed to compete on a national stage.

The 11-year-old girl won a silver medal for the 100metres at the Queensland School Sport state championships in October and will travel to Sydney at the end of the month to test herself at the nationals.

The Mt Whitestone State School student will compete in the 100m and 200m events, as well as the 4x100m and 4x200m relays at Olympic Park.

For the past year she has trained under legendary coach Bailey Pashley, who has mentored athletes for almost 60 years and been recognised with an OAM.

Mr Pashley said Caitlin had made great strides since he began working with her and paid credit to her commitment to sprinting.

"We've improved her technique, particularly getting the right directions out of her legs,” he said.

"She improves every run.

"Caitlin has the innate ability to run fast and works hard and trains on her technique and speed, which is very important.”

Mr Pashley didn't want to put unnecessary pressure on his young charge ahead of the big event and hopes to be there to guide her.

"I'll be trying, I can't promise anything yet but I hope I can,” he said.

As young athletes work their way up the ranks, it can become to difficult to produce the funds for the increasing competition.

Caitlin's mother Melissa said the community had come together to help them raise the $3000 needed for nationals.

"You can get grants for kids that go to high levels in their sports but they all start for 12 year olds,” Ms Taylor said.

"The school had a fundraiser for us to help us out, it was really sweet.”

Caitlin's passion for running keeps them on track.

"We've always supported her and will continue to do so,” Ms Taylor said. "Her happy place is running.

"If that's what we need to do, that's what we will do.”

Her supporters hope Caitlin can pull out another surprise in Sydney.

"We went to states with with the aim of her to make a final, not for her to come home with medals.”

bailey pashley caitlin taylor sprinting

Young sprinter Caitlin Taylor is heading to the national championships after getting a silver medal at the state titles.

